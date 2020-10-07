The man who died in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 48 west of Rice Lake on Sept. 30 has been identified as Leroy Odden, 72, of Rice Lake, according to a crash report filed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the report, a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Cody L. Hase, 27, of Cumberland, westbound on Hwy. 48 attempted to pass a vehicle and struck an eastbound Dodge Caravan driven by Odden.
