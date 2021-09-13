During a break at the Bluegrass Festival on Sept. 11 at Pioneer Village Museum of Cameron, a patriotic presentation was made to an area veteran who served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan.

The Cameron Honor Guard marched into the pavilion to begin the presentation, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members included Commander Cal Briggs, Chaplain Ray Golden, past Chaplain Chuck Bellows and Vice Commander Duane Dummer.

