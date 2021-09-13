Joshua Starjnski, at far right, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, received a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation on Sept. 11 during the Bluegrass Festival at Pioneer Village. At far left is QoV representative Kathy Krug. Helping to display the quilt are bluegrass musicians Jeff Fagen and Larry Finseth. The quilt was made and donated by Laura Cutsforth of Birchwood.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Cameron Honor Guard begins the quilt presentation.
During a break at the Bluegrass Festival on Sept. 11 at Pioneer Village Museum of Cameron, a patriotic presentation was made to an area veteran who served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan.
The Cameron Honor Guard marched into the pavilion to begin the presentation, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members included Commander Cal Briggs, Chaplain Ray Golden, past Chaplain Chuck Bellows and Vice Commander Duane Dummer.
