The Rev. Jane Page of Coastal Georgia’s Unitarian Universalist church will be introduced to members of the Rice Lake Blue Hills UU this Sunday to commemorate "Evolution Sunday.” A project, which started a decade ago, asserts that “evolution is a foundational truth” which finds no conflict between traditional theology and scientific thought.
As the birth date of Charles Darwin nears, churches throughout the country plan services to celebrate and explore this fact. Page describes why it is important for religious people to understand the evolution process, followed by time for discussion of her service after concluding her Zoom service.
