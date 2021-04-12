The members of Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship in Rice Lake will observe Earth Day on Sunday by honoring our “Sacred Ground.” Through a variety of readings, poems and pertinent quotations stressing ways inhabitants may yet save Mother Earth, the morning will focus on the treasured planet. Accompanied by photographs members have shared and beloved music, all attending will be considered part of the program and invited to contribute.
Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist continues to hold Sunday services on Zoom at 10 a.m. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation, are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W. Messenger St, masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
