Luke Nelson touched leaves, tree bark and rocks during his trip to the school forest. Pictured surrounding Nelson are (clockwise from left) David Lorentz, Viktoria Babyna, Erica Repman and Anne Bethke.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Luke Nelson used an all-terrain wheelchair from the Brill Area Sportmen's Club to experience the Birchwood school forest on Tuesday.
BIRCHWOOD — An unanswered question on how to assist those with disabilities experience the outdoors was able to find a solution.
Partnering together, a special education teacher and school forest program coordinator, with the help of an all-terrain wheelchair from Access Ability Wisconsin, a Birchwood School student was able to get outdoors.
