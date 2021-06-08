Upgrades, uses for former Ann Street school discussed

Both the Executive and Property committees of the Barron County Board have discussed potential uses for the building and property on Ann Street in Rice Lake, whose lease is up in August with the Rice Lake Area School District.
In background information provided to the committees, County Administrator Jeff French said, “In April 1978 there was a lease agreement between Barron County and the Rice Lake Area School District for them ‘to have and hold said premises for as long as the structure and premises are utilized as a school facility for the education of the county’s children.’”
