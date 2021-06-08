EMS
SARONA– Injuries from a crash have taken the life of Lyle D. Juel, 34, of Trego.

The crash on Thursday was reported to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at approximately 5:23 a.m. as a pickup truck versus semi accident on Highway 53 near Pierce Road in the town of Sarona.

