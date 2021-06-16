Memorial Day, last Monday of May, is dedicated to paying tribute to those who died serving in the military. D-Day, June 6, is the day in World War II on which Allied forces invaded northern France by beach landings in Normandy, now 77 years ago. The U.S. suffered 405,316 military casualties and 671,278 wounded during WWII. But the U.S. has been involved in many conflicts, large and small, and all had casualties or life-long injuries. Behind each death is a family left grieving and dreams lost. Our soldiers fight for freedom and democracy. Their mission is to protect life, property and wealth. The U.S. has gone into conflict or war also to protect the assets of American companies in other countries, and at times, to control profitable natural resources by aligning with a country’s leader. War leaves scars on many soldiers, many scars which cannot be seen. With modern medicine and treatments, more return with terrible injuries and/or PTSD. These soldiers and their families’ lives also face loses. Are we doing enough for our veterans and their families? What is the total cost of war?
Veterans represent about 7% of U.S. adults. An estimated 23,000 U.S. military families are among those who receive SNAP (formally food stamp) benefits. About 1.3 million veterans live in households that participate in SNAP. An estimated 23% of all homeless persons and 33% of all homeless men are veterans. On average 20 veterans die from suicide per day. May 27, PBS News Hour did a short segment on cost of war — “veterans exposed to ‘burn pits’ struggle to get benefits approved by the V.A.” Go to the search icon on PBS/Newshour online.
