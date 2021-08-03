The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency call concerning a jet ski crash at 6:23 p.m. on Friday on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, Mud Lake.

The initial investigation shows that two jets skis collided with each other. Each jet ski had two occupants on them, a Barron County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

