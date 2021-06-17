Leslie Reynolds, in conjunction with the non-profit organization Health Awareness Clinics, will be conducting two free to the public hypnosis seminars in the area. The first free seminar (a $5 donation is appreciated) will be at 7 p.m. on July 2 at the Senior Center, 12 W. Humbird St., Rice Lake. The second free seminar will be held in Barron on July 5 at the Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive.

Anyone 16 and over is welcome to attend. There is no pre-registration, just arrive 20 minutes early and sign in. Everyone in attendance will be hypnotized twice during the seminar. Health Awareness Clinics has helped more than 500,000 people over the years achieve their goals. For more information on hypnosis and hypnotherapy visit healthawarenessclinics.org. Support materials will be available.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments