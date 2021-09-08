Remembering 9/11
Metro

The world came to a standstill on Sept. 11, 2001 — that is the world that was lucky enough to be spared from the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks in Washington, D.C., and New York.

People sat glued to their television sets or kept their ears open to the radio, listening in disbelief that terrorists could launch such a vicious attack that brought down the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers, punched a hole in the Pentagon and left an airplane wreckage strewn about a field in Pennsylvania.

