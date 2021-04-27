At its meeting Monday, the Rice Lake Board of Education set a tuition of $230 per two-week summer school session for any students who don't live in the Rice Lake Area School District who wish to attend. State law requires a tuition charge. Those students who live in the district but are home schooled or given private instruction, as well as those who are already open-enrolled in the district, do not have to pay the tuition.
District Administrator Randy Drost said the state Department of Public Instruction has also approved a waiver for children of staff who are employed by the district during the summer, wherever they reside.
