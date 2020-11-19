FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump's campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Nov. 18, 2020, that they were the site of the "worst irregularities" although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)
President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed for a partial recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin, targeting the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane counties, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The Elections Commission also confirmed the Trump campaign has already submitted the required $3 million payment for the partial recount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.