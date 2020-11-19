Election 2020 Wisconsin

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump's campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Nov. 18, 2020, that they were the site of the "worst irregularities" although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

 Morry Gash

President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed for a partial recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin, targeting the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane counties, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The Elections Commission also confirmed the Trump campaign has already submitted the required $3 million payment for the partial recount.

