A jury trial and exam have been ordered for a 38-year-old former Rice Lake woman facing felony charges of fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Samantha Smith, now of Cornell, had been arrested in June after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to a Barron County Sheriff’s Department news release given at that time.

