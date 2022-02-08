A jury trial and exam have been ordered for a 38-year-old former Rice Lake woman facing felony charges of fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Samantha Smith, now of Cornell, had been arrested in June after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to a Barron County Sheriff’s Department news release given at that time.
