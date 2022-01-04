MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that three people have been sentenced in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case in Wood County, for importing more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine into Wisconsin.

The three individuals sentenced are Darryl Mathews, age 39 of Sturtevant, Dawn Jung, age 28 of Wisconsin Rapids, and Arnold Ksionek, age 55 of Wisconsin Rapids.

