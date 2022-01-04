...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of blowing
and significantly reduced visibility at times. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute
and could linger into Wednesday evening. The cold wind chills
as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Three sentenced in Wood County meth conspiracy case
MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that three people have been sentenced in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case in Wood County, for importing more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine into Wisconsin.
The three individuals sentenced are Darryl Mathews, age 39 of Sturtevant, Dawn Jung, age 28 of Wisconsin Rapids, and Arnold Ksionek, age 55 of Wisconsin Rapids.
