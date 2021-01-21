Crash in town of Prairie Lake

Three people were seriously injured in this crash in the town of Prairie Lake on January 20.

 BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday in the town of Prairie Lake.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Lisa Olson, 38, of Chippewa Falls was driving a truck north on 20th Street when she failed to negotiate a corner at 9 1/2 Avenue. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a large tree.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments