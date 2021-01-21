Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday in the town of Prairie Lake.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Lisa Olson, 38, of Chippewa Falls was driving a truck north on 20th Street when she failed to negotiate a corner at 9 1/2 Avenue. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a large tree.
