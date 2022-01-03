SIREN — Three people were injured, one of them with life-threatening injuries, in a crash just past midnight on Sunday near Siren.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper and Burnett County deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash with three occupants on Highway 35 at Godfrey Lake Road. The vehicle was traveling south when it “failed to negotiate a curve properly and left the roadway,” the State Patrol said. “The vehicle was pinned against a tree and fire department and EMS personnel on scene had to remove the driver from the vehicle. Speed was a factor in the crash.”

