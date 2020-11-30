Three Menomonie residents have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 37-year-old Hayward man, Bruce McGuigan, who was found deceased at a residence south of Menomonie in Dunn County on Nov. 17.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office took three people into custody in the death: Ryan Steinhoff, 37, Chad Turgeson, 37, and Ashley Gunder, 24.

