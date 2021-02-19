A 17-year-old was in serious condition after a truck struck a horse and buggy Thursday evening on Highway M near 30th Avenue, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The department received the call at 6:44 p.m. The initial investigation shows that the horse and buggy were traveling north on Highway M and a truck also going north struck it. The buggy had operating rear lights, the release said.
