Wisconsin's tax season was extended to May 17 this year due to COVID-19. To date, 2.55 million tax filers submitted returns out of an expected 3 million.

"This year, like last year, has been a difficult one," noted Secretary Peter Barca. "I'm pleased we are able to better accommodate the needs of Wisconsin's taxpayers both with the extended filing deadline and extended customer service call center hours. The additional time is one small way we can assist our customers during this pandemic."

