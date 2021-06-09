It’s almost two weeks until the official start to summer, which arrives on June 20, but already portions of the United States have been enduring blistering stretches of heat, some of which may go down in the record books.
A grueling heat wave developed in parts of the Midwest just after the Memorial Day weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say it doesn’t show any signs of letting up in the next few days.
