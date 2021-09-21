The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday assisted the Rice Lake Police Department in searching for a person with active warrants that resulted in a standoff of more than 11 hours.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release, at 7:23 p.m. investigators located Rice Lake resident Eric Keesen, 39, at a motel in Balsam Lake. He was wanted for felony stalking out of Barron County and child enticement out of Washburn County.

