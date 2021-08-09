Summer raffle raises $18,000 for Law Enforcement Foundation

The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County raised more than $18,000 in its Summer Raffle, the winners of which were announced Aug. 4 outside the Barron Police Department. The foundation appreciates all those businesses and individuals who donated the 130 prizes and/or gift certificates to make it a success in its second year.
Proceeds raised will be used by the foundation for countywide events such as Shop with a Cop and National Night Out, scholarships for those going into law enforcement and specific department requests.
