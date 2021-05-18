Monday the state Department of Health Services continued to call for Medicaid expansion after new research released by Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-partisan non-profit, found significant health and economic benefits in states that had expanded Medicaid. Expanding BadgerCare Plus in Wisconsin is a cornerstone of Governor Evers’ proposed 2021-23 biennial budget. In addition to making affordable health insurance coverage available to an additional 90,000 residents through BadgerCare Plus, adopting Medicaid expansion would bring $1.6 billion in new federal funding into the state. This new research comes as Wisconsin’s portion of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has been decreased by $700 million to $2.5 billion because of higher employment numbers.
The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed more than 600 studies that evaluated the impact of Medicaid on individuals as well as state economies and state budgets. Their findings have been published in a literature review that builds on similar, previous investigations.
