This Friday will be a special day for 10-year-old Stevenial, a fourth-grader at Hilltop Elementary School, as it is the day her parents, Jessica and Richardo Ferrer, open Stevie's Cafe, named after her. It is located in the back of the former Happy Hour Bar at the intersection of Main and Freeman streets in Rice Lake. While the cafe's address is 601 S. Main St., its main entrance is on the side street. A sign is expected to be installed next week.
Both Jessica and Richardo, who have lived in the city since 2010, have been in the restaurant and bar business most of their lives. Jessica said she was 13 when she started working, and her husband said it was about the same for him.
