The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a Barron County Circuit Court judge’s Facebook friendship with a woman whose child custody case he was presiding over could be interpreted as bias.

The Supreme Court’s 4-3 majority decision was written by Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. It  stated that the mother had more access to Judge Michael J. Bitney than the father, which deprived the father of due process.

