MIKANA – The state Department of Justice  Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the Mikana area that occurred on Wednesday evening.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called for a wellness check for an adult white man after he had made a threat to a person who lived nearby. Upon arrival, deputies observed the man barricaded in a room with a firearm.

