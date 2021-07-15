MIKANA – The state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the Mikana area that occurred on Wednesday evening.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called for a wellness check for an adult white man after he had made a threat to a person who lived nearby. Upon arrival, deputies observed the man barricaded in a room with a firearm.
