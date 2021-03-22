Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes. The state Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles encourages voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in the April 6 election. A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
