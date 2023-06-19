Stanley S. Oftedahl, 93, of Bemidji, MN and formerly of Cameron, WI peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 26, 2023 at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

