HUDSON — Investigators with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation are hoping the public can help identify a Jane Doe whose skull was found Oct. 21, 2002, near the St. Croix River. It was initially believed the woman was of Asian descent, but investigative genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project have now determined she was of Swedish descent. It is believed her relatives may have emigrated to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

The woman was likely between 35-50 years old and had widely spaced eyes, a flat face and a pronounced forehead. Investigators speculate the skull had been deposited at the site within a year of discovery.

