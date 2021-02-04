...SNOW ENDING ACROSS WEST CENTRAL WISCONSING THIS AFTERNOON...
SIGNIFICANT BLOWING SNOW WILL PERSIST ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE
AREA...
.Snow will continue to come to an end from west to east through
early this afternoon, with an additional inch or two of
accumulation in west central Wisconsin.
Strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected
into early this evening, especially near and south of the
Minnesota River Valley. The strong winds will cause areas of
blowing snow and reduced visibility, particularly across south
central Minnesota.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect southeast of a line from
near Redwood Falls through Faribault to Rice Lake. The Advisory
will end after 3 PM for most locations, but will remain in effect
along the I-90 corridor east of Fairmont and from Durand through
Eau Claire into early this evening unless conditions change.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
