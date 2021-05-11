MADISON – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Brian K. Dennis, 51, Spooner, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 144 months in federal prison for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. Dennis pled guilty to this charge on Feb. 8.
During sentencing, the court and parties noted that Dennis was previously sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine. Dennis served five years in prison based on that 2014 conviction. During today’s sentencing, Dennis stated that he relapsed into methamphetamine use which led him to return to drug trafficking. After a several months investigation Dennis was arrested in Barron County with 153.7 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.