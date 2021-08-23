Amy Richter of Rice Lake has moved her Embroidery Outfitters, which sells Rice Lake Warriors spiritwear apparel, from the basement of her home to a pop-up store next to Elite at Cedar Mall for the two weeks before schools around the area start.

"If it goes well, maybe I'll do it longer," she said in between helping customers on her second day open last Thursday.

