Tipsy Tavern

Tipsy Tavern, formerly Jaybirds, celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday in Rice Lake. On hand for the event were, from left, Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce ambassador Sonja Wilson; Daniel Hull, Andrew Schmitz and Cass Amy of Tipsy Tavern; and ambassadors Tammy Jackson, Carol Robideaux and John Wick.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

A Rice Lake bar was officially reborn and rechristened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

Tipsy Tavern, formerly Jaybirds, sports a new identity after owner JAMA Investments, which owns a number of establishments from Rice Lake south to La Crosse and west to the Hudson area, decided to directly take over operations instead of leasing to partners.

