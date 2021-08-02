Sons of Norway Dovre Lodge 5-353 is moving to a new location from Barron for their monthly meetings.

The Lodge was founded in Chetek in 1928 and is now moving to Chetek Lutheran which was founded as a Norwegian church. The meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Meetings begin with a dinner, followed by a short business meeting and a program emphasizing Scandinavia heritage and culture.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments