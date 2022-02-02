Sons of Norway Lodge elects officers

At far left is Sons of Norway District 5 director Sandy Olson who installed Dovre Lodge officers who installed Robin Fossum as president, Eugene Nelson as treasurer and Karen Schaaf as secretary. Not pictured is Bun Hanson as vice president.

 Photo submitted

Sons of Norway Dovre Lodge elected their officers for 2022-24, followed by an installation ceremony, at its January meeting. Elected for the term were Robbin Fossum, president; Bun Hanson, vice president; Eugene Nelson, treasurer; and Karen Schaaf, secretary.

Doing the installation was District 5 director Sandy Olson of Woodville.

