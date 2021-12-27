Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH NOON... .Most of the significant snowfall has ended this morning. Occasional light snow, mixed with freezing drizzle, will continue in the advisory area through noon. Blowing snow will also affect areas over west central and central Minnesota where locally 5 to 12 inches fell overnight. The advisory area is roughly north of a line from Alexandria to Milaca, and North Branch in Minnesota, to Taylors Falls, and Chippewa Falls in Wisconsin. Additional snow accumulations of up to a half inch will be possible. Minor ice accumulation possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Chippewa, Polk, Rusk and Barron Counties. In Minnesota, Chisago County. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&