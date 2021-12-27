...MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH NOON...
.Most of the significant snowfall has ended this morning.
Occasional light snow, mixed with freezing drizzle, will continue
in the advisory area through noon. Blowing snow will also affect
areas over west central and central Minnesota where locally 5 to
12 inches fell overnight. The advisory area is roughly north of a
line from Alexandria to Milaca, and North Branch in Minnesota, to
Taylors Falls, and Chippewa Falls in Wisconsin.
Additional snow accumulations of up to a half inch will be
possible. Minor ice accumulation possible.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Chippewa, Polk, Rusk and Barron
Counties. In Minnesota, Chisago County.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dec. 27 — Accumulating snow is in the forecast across the Midwest early this week.
A storm that began across the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies on Sunday finds its roots in a different powerful storm that brought an intrusion of cold air and accumulating snowfall across the western United States last week. A piece of energy from that storm will eject out into the North Central states and southern Canada, bringing along a swath of accumulating snowfall through Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.