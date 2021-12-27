Dec. 27 — Accumulating snow is in the forecast across the Midwest early this week.

A storm that began across the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies on Sunday finds its roots in a different powerful storm that brought an intrusion of cold air and accumulating snowfall across the western United States last week. A piece of energy from that storm will eject out into the North Central states and southern Canada, bringing along a swath of accumulating snowfall through Monday.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments