Western Wildfires

Smoke from the Bootleg Fire lingers on July 22, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.

 AP Photo/Nathan Howard

As of Friday, 83 wildfires were actively burning across 13 states, according to the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center. That includes 22 in Idaho, 20 in Montana, nine in Washington and six in Oregon of which none have been contained.

People in Wisconsin are feeling the effects of smoke traveling from the wildfires out west and from Canada, which so far this year has set records with 263 uncontrolled active fires in nine of 13 Canadian provinces. Firefighters and emergency responders have prioritized fighting massive and destructive fires in British Columbia and Ontario.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments