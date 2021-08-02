AIR QUALITY ADVISORY
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES MADISON WI RELAYED BY
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
1200 PM CDT MONDAY AUGUST 2, 2021
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE NORTHERN HALF OF WISCONSIN
UNTIL 12 PM TUESDAY AUGUST 03...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 3. This advisory affects people
in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Forest, Marinette, Polk, Barron, Rusk,
Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Door, St Croix,
Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Shawano,
Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie,
Brown, and Kewaunee counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting
northwestern Wisconsin counties and is anticipated to slowly spread
east-southeast today into Tuesday morning. Elevated fine particulate
matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air
quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly
people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and
anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged
period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Smoke from the Bootleg Fire lingers on July 22, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
As of Friday, 83 wildfires were actively burning across 13 states, according to the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center. That includes 22 in Idaho, 20 in Montana, nine in Washington and six in Oregon of which none have been contained.
People in Wisconsin are feeling the effects of smoke traveling from the wildfires out west and from Canada, which so far this year has set records with 263 uncontrolled active fires in nine of 13 Canadian provinces. Firefighters and emergency responders have prioritized fighting massive and destructive fires in British Columbia and Ontario.
