A small claims case against the manager of a Rice Lake manufactured home business that shut down in May 2020 while reportedly owing thousands of dollars in home deposits was dismissed Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court.
Plaintiffs Scot Berg and Mary Berg of Chippewa Falls sought a judgment of $10,000 against Christopher Holman and his mother, Gloria Holman, but the case was dismissed in a hearing before Judge Maureen D. Boyle.
