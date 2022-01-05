Although it did not require approval, in an effort to be transparent Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald informed the Executive Committee at its meeting Jan. 5 that unless stuck to its purchase contract, the Sheriffs Department is switching from an original vendor to a different one for the already budgeted purchase of body and squad cameras.

"Right now body cameras are the most critical need and right now we are sharing them," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the committee. That is because the vendor they were ordered from can't get them.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments