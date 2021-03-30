...GUSTY WINDS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Westerly winds could gust as high as 40 mph through the early
evening. In addition to the gusty winds, dry air will create
hazardous fire weather conditions this afternoon.
Use caution if burning today, and always check with local
officials for the status of burn bans in your county.
Searchers hit reset after days looking for Odanah man
Rescue crews that spent the weekend expanding their search for a missing Odanah man on Monday returned to ground zero to begin anew.
Ground zero in this case was a trail in the town of Gingles, where a trail cam recorded the last evidence of Kevin Rosin’s whereabouts after his early-Friday crash along Holmes Road. The trail cam image was recorded south of the crash site at about 2:30 a.m., suggesting Rosin was disoriented and headed away from his Odanah home, not toward it, after the wreck.
