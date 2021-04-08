School district to end lease on county's Ann Street property

Rice Lake Area School District has leased this building at 33 Ann St., Rice Lake, from Barron County since 1978. It was built and first used a college and vocational school before UW-Barron County and WITC were established.
Barron County is considering options for its building at 33 Ann St., behind the Dairy Queen in Rice Lake, after receiving notification in March from the Rice Lake Area School District that it intends to vacate Red Cedar School effective Aug. 31.
"The Rice Lake Area School District appreciates the generosity of the county in allowing the district to use the facility for so many years," wrote Patrick Blackaller, director of finance and operations, in a letter to Barron County Administrator Jeff French dated March 23. "We hope the county can put the facility to good use for years to come."
