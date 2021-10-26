The Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $41 million operating budget for 2021-2022 at its regular meeting that followed a budget hearing Monday evening. The amount is about a million dollars more than last year's budget.
At the budget hearing, Board President Keven Jensen said, "One of the main responsibilities of the Board of Education is to ensure that a budget is developed to maintain a sound financial footing for the district. This is one of our most important responsibilities."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.