The Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $41 million operating budget for 2021-2022 at its regular meeting that followed a budget hearing Monday evening. The amount is about a million dollars more than last year's budget.

At the budget hearing, Board President Keven Jensen said, "One of the main responsibilities of the Board of Education is to ensure that a budget is developed to maintain a sound financial footing for the district. This is one of our most important responsibilities."

