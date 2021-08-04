It was perfect weather for the ninth annual National Night Out held Tuesday in six locations in Barron County. The national event is a chance for police and public safety workers to connect with community members.

In Barron County, community events took place at Moon Lake Park in Rice Lake, Mosaic Technologies in Cameron, Anderson Park in Barron, the Fire Hall in Chetek, Village Park in Turtle Lake and Endeavor Field in Cumberland.

