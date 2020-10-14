FILE - In this May 13, 2020 file photo, The Dairyland Brew Pub opens to patrons in Appleton, Wis. A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday, Oct. 14, temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Sawyer County judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places, a move that comes as the state breaks records for new coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
The Democratic governor's order, issued by the Evers-appointed state health secretary Andrea Palm last week, limited the number of customers in many indoor establishments to 25% of capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit were limited to 10 people. The order does not apply to colleges, schools, churches, polling locations, political rallies and outdoor venues.
