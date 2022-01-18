A Sarona man pleaded not guilty to felony fleeing an officer plus two misdemeanor charges in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday.

James E. King, 37, appeared before Judge Maureen Boyle to answer to the felony as well as charges of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier and resisting or obstructing an officer. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond.

