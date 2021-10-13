A Sarona man has pleaded guilty to five counts related to a crash between his vehicle and an Amish horse and buggy that occurred on Dec. 7 west of Birchwood.

Five children were injured and two hospitalized as a result of the crash on Highway M near Church Road. The horse and buggy was northbound on the highway when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Robert Dulian, who was allegedly driving drunk.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments