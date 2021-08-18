Transitional housing is sorely lacking in Barron County. Actually, it’s nonexistent, according to the Barron County Economic Development Corp. executive director. But that will change come winter after the Salvation Army opens The Family House in an old nursing home west of Barron.

Last week the Salvation Army closed on the property in the countryside on Highway TT to the south of Highway 8 a few miles outside of the county seat. Duana Bremer, the Salvation Army director for St. Croix, Polk and Burnett counties, first heard about the abandoned buildings from the Turtle Lake Police Department.

