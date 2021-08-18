Duana Bremer stands outside The Family House, the future Salvation Army Service Center near Barron on Highway TT that will provide transitional housing and emergency shelter once it opens in mid-winter.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
The inside of a small house at the site of the future Salvation Army Service Center is gutted and awaits extensive renovations to give families emergency shelter.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
The kitchen area of a small house earmarked as emergency shelter for families needs a good cleaning.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
The living room of the future Salvation Army Service Center needs to be furnished.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Cleaning up overgrown grounds at the future Salvation Army Service Center stands atop the to-do list.
Transitional housing is sorely lacking in Barron County. Actually, it’s nonexistent, according to the Barron County Economic Development Corp. executive director. But that will change come winter after the Salvation Army opens The Family House in an old nursing home west of Barron.
Last week the Salvation Army closed on the property in the countryside on Highway TT to the south of Highway 8 a few miles outside of the county seat. Duana Bremer, the Salvation Army director for St. Croix, Polk and Burnett counties, first heard about the abandoned buildings from the Turtle Lake Police Department.
