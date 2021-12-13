A donor drops bills into a Salvation Army Red Kettle during Brenda Myre’s bell-ringing shift Monday at Marketplace in Rice Lake. The campaign set a goal to raise $96,000 by Jan. 1, but donations are lagging behind. The organization encourages people to donate and sign up as volunteers to ring those Christmas bells for a good cause.
Bell ringers call grocery shoppers to donate to the Salvation Army so the organization can meet the demand for emergency services.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
A donor drops bills into a Salvation Army Red Kettle during Brenda Myre’s bell-ringing shift Monday at Marketplace in Rice Lake. The campaign set a goal to raise $96,000 by Jan. 1, but donations are lagging behind. The organization encourages people to donate and sign up as volunteers to ring those Christmas bells for a good cause.
In the lead-up to Christmas, Santa Claus has appeared at parades and festivals everywhere. But Salvation Army volunteers — bells in hand and grins aglow — have given the Jolly Old Elf a run for his money when it comes to sightings as they ring up donations for the organization serving those in need.
Unfortunately, as loudly as those bells have been chiming throughout Barron County, donations are lagging and the Salvation Army is far behind its year-end fundraising goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.