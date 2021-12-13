In the lead-up to Christmas, Santa Claus has appeared at parades and festivals everywhere. But Salvation Army volunteers — bells in hand and grins aglow — have given the Jolly Old Elf a run for his money when it comes to sightings as they ring up donations for the organization serving those in need.

Unfortunately, as loudly as those bells have been chiming throughout Barron County, donations are lagging and the Salvation Army is far behind its year-end fundraising goal.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments