Most of us put health and welfare of family and friends first. Indeed, caring politicians have publicized their own vaccination.

Nevertheless, COVID-19 vaccine-hesitancy persists throughout Wisconsin — especially in Barron County, which among all 72 counties ranks low on several measures. Examples, regarding Barron County’s percentage of population with: At least one dose of vaccine (51st as of May 30) and fewest confirmed COVID-19 cases (69th, April 25).

